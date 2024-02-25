Kunle Afod has shared a video from his visit to veteran actors Kola Oyewo and Peter Fatomilola

In the video, Kola Oyewo, who has been sick for a long time, recounted his pathetic experience at the hospital

Kola Oyewo also disclosed he and Peter Fatomilola had been friends for over 51 years, a comment which stunned many

Nigerian actor Kunle Afod has continued to pay surprise visits to veteran movie stars in the Yoruba movie industry, as Kola Oyewo and Peter Fatomila were his latest hosts.

Afod, who made headlines over his visit to Baba Wande, has posted a video from his visit to the veterans in Osun State.

Kola Oyewo speaks about his sickness, treatment

The veteran actor, who lost his wife in 2020, was excited to host Afod and his crew, who arrived at his house in the company of Peter Fatomilola, known for his Ifa Priest roles in movies.

Oyewo recounted how the doctor informed him he had a large prostate, which was hindering him from passing out urine.

The veteran recalled his pathetic experience, which included a series of surgeries, scans and tests he underwent before he regained his health.

In another clip towards the end of the video, Oyewo revealed he and Peter Fatomilola had been friends for more than 51 years, recounting how they first met in Osogbo.

He also confirmed that the veteran actor was an Ifa priest in reality.

"True friendship, for 51years, a Christian & Babalawo, still calling each other nickname Oyee, God Perfect your Sir!"

"51 years of friendship..... their generation is surely blessed... no more true friends today!!! may God keep all our parents and preserve them in good health. Amen."

"This is so pleasing to watch. 51yrs... emulable generation... A Christian having an herbalist as his best friend for 51yrs... Religion is not our problem... we are the problems of ourselves... long life movie vetrans."

"Being in friendship for 51years and it is great astounding for this generation to learn rather than betrayed each other."

