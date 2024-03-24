Singer Patoranking has been sighted greeting King Sunny Ade with so much respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony

The young singer came into the venue and went straight to the stage to greet the veteran singer by prostrating fully

King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking too

Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking has earned the respect and admiration of his fans for what he did to veteran singer, King Sunny Ade at an event.

In the video seen online, the artiste who performed at a World Cup event years ago prostrated for the Afrojuju singer after he got to the venue of an event.

As Patoranklng entered the place and noticed that it was King Sunny Ade who was on the band stage at the 60th birthday celebration of Yeye Funke Daniel, he went straight to him and prostrated.

Sunny Ade hails Patoranking

The veteran singer who loves to show lovely dance steps also responded in a polite way to Patoranking's greetings.

He sang to hail the young artiste and bowed down a little for him.

How fans reacted for the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Patoranking at Gbenga Daniel's wife event. Here are some of the comments below:

@ossassidahosa27:

"D tin I love most about king sunny is d sound of his music."

@dareoshilojo7:

"The fact that sunny also had to bow for him despite his age shows how beautiful Yoruba culture could be."

@fiscofabrics_events:

"Well cultured."

@heronkies.world:

"I love KSA not only because he’s my dad’s favorite!!! But because he’s a legendary."

@mamacitaa_suwa:

"Where’s Ayere star."

@dammyfis:

"Omo daada Iwo na Adagba."

@spiderdike:

"KSA man of many generations."

@man_like_tommyvilla1:

"Ayere star left the group."

@oretayo03:

"Pato, take your accolade."

@symply_tonike:

"Edakun when did she change your Ayere star cos nah wetin una Dey type be that."

Ayra Starr speaks on disrespecting Sunny Ade

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ayra Starr had stated what happened when she was accused of disrespecting King Sunny Ade.

According to her, it was an honest mistake on her part. She added that she was not aware that King Sunny Ade was the one sitting down,

Her explanation came after she had apologized online to the Afrojuju king.

Source: Legit.ng