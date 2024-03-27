Veteran Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo has now turned the new age of 78 to the joy of many fans

Popular Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo recently celebrated his 78th birthday to the joy of his numerous fans.

The much-loved movie star turned the new age on March 27, 2024, and many of his admirers took to social media to celebrate him.

A photo of the movie star was shared on Instagram by celebrity blogger Temilola Sobola and netizens reacted to the post.

Fans celebrate Kola Oyewo’s 78th birthday

Many fans were pleased to see that Kola Oyewo was being celebrated for turning a new age considering that Nollywood has lost some movie legends in recent times. Read some of their comments below:

i_am_peter:

“Firstly I thought he was dead too,I wanted to scream loud... Thank God for his life, happy birthday to him❤️❤️.”

yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition:

“My heart skipped at first…To God alone be all the Glory! Happy Birthday Daddy. Continue to age with grace sir Agba yin a dale.”

Avilanaturalleibadanoutlet:

“My heart skipped before I read the caption ..Happy birthday sir.”

olaleyechristianah:

“Omo i first fear. Happy birthday sir .”

ojulewastudio:

“Happy birthday daddy e pe fun wa sir.”

queen.dike:

“Happy birthday sir,favourite yoruba actor ❤️.”

phunmytohumble:

“Happy birthday sir wishing you more good health and happiness.”

adunniade_homes_properties:

“Happy birthday sir live long and I wish more prosperities❤️.”

ebonnydammy:

“Happy Birthday sir longlife and prosperity in Jesus Name.”

shoplgo.nig:

“Ageing gracefully .”

Kola Oyewo and Fatomilola's friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Kunle Afod continued to pay surprise visits to veteran movie stars in the Yoruba movie industry, and Kola Oyewo and Peter Fatomila were his hosts.

Afod, who made headlines over his visit to Baba Wande, has posted a video from his visit to the veterans in Osun State.

Oyewo recounted how the doctor informed him he had a large prostate, which was hindering him from passing out urine. In another clip towards the end of the video, Oyewo revealed he and Peter Fatomilola had been friends for more than 51 years, recounting how they first met in Osogbo.

