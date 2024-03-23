Tonto Dikeh has said that she is grateful to represent her baby at his inter-house sport competition in his school

She shared a video where she was dressed in her sports wear as she joined other mothers to compete in the race

After coming second, she congratulated the winner and said she was reducing her backside because it was too heavy

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has blamed her heavy backside for coming second during the inter-house sport competition that took place at her son's school.

The mother of one who contested for the deputy governorship election of the African democratic party, ADC in Rivers state last year shared a video of how she took part in the sport competition.

She tagged the clinic where she did her BBL and said her it must be reduced.

Tonto Dikeh comes second during son's inter-house-sport. Photo credit @tontolet

Tonto Dikeh says is an intentional mother

The actress noted that she was an intentional mummy. She announced her position and congratulated the woman who came first during the sporting activity.

Recall that Dikeh was at her son's school last year for the inter-house sport and she came first during the race.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Dikeh said about her backside. Here are some of the comments below:

@nyinyechi0:

"I like this woman."

@barknpurr.ng:

"Fine woman."

@oruhnc:

"I was there. She actually did well. Slow start and all, but I was impressed."

@ngozi_omezi:

"B4 you troll tomato she go start by herself very funny human being."

@melanieempress:

"You tried."

@fabulousjay1:

"Too real."

@yellowshugabae:

"Shey no be the bumbum drop so?"

@mercified_23:

"Why the man no go this run no be to post for birthday oo.'

@nyinyechi0:

"Even me self they fear make e no fall as you they run."

@ziemuzor:

"No be king again but mummy are you not confuse."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Son's success

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dikeh's son, Andre, made her proud with his performance at school.

She displayed his result sheet for her fans on social media. In the result sheet, Andre got 10 A's and 2B's.

The politician said he could have iPhone 14 which he had been requesting for.

