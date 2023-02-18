Actress Tonto Dikeh has made her son proud with her performance at an inter-house sports competition at his school

The screen diva joined other school mums to race and she ended up snagging the first position with style

Dikeh shared a video on Instagram and many fans teasingly compared her to popular Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh can now add sprint racing to the list of things she can comfortably excel at.

Just recently, the mother of mum took to Instagram with a video post showing the moment she made her son proud at an inter-house sports competition in his school.

Tonto Dikeh emerges 1st as she races other mums at son's school. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Dikeh joined other mums on the race track and within seconds she reached the finish line, making her emerge as the winner of the round.

“2023 INTER HOUSE SPORT. Usain Bolt no do pass like this. Omo steadily making my Son and team proud…See me running like my fake bum wanna burst,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Social media users react

tinaagbozi said:

"Leave am, rivers state women especially Ikwerre women no dey two."

hayleexabeth25 said:

"You make this mum job look so easy proud of you Mi lady ❤️."

_romele said:

"This gave me goose bumps , a woman has no limits especially a mother."

shawnetproductions said:

"If you watched this up to five times.come here for a town hall meeting."

emmanuel_wonders_ said:

"Forget ooo all of us has our bad sides that's why I can't judge but you see this woman, I love her... she's a good lady if only people will understand her, remember we all have our individual differences... I can't wait to meet her in person... love you ma'am."

cleo_oma said:

"Everything about you Dey sweet my belle abeg. Even if u came last. A queen I stan ❤️."

Tonto Dikeh puts ex-hubby Olakunle Churchill on full blast

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media woke up to a fresh call-out post from actress Tonto Dikeh to her former husband, Olakunle Churchill

The actress-turned-politician heaped several accusations on Churchill as regards the upkeep of their only son together, King Andre

Dikeh’s lengthy post sparked mixed reactions from netizens with many urging the father and mother not to start another round of social media fight

Source: Legit.ng