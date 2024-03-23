Tonto Dikeh has shared a fun video of her participating in a race alongside some other mothers

The Nollywood actress, who emerged second, expressed how happy she was to be able to represent her son, King Andre

Tonto Dikeh's recent update comes amid reports of her submitting a petition that got VeryDarkMan arrested

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh recently warmed hearts with a sweet video of her competing with other mothers in a race at her son King Andre's school competition.

The mother of one who shared a clip from the competition expressed how grateful she was to always be available for her son.

Tonto Dikeh emerges second in a race. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh, who emerged second, also extended a congratulatory message to the winner.

Sharing a video from the race, Tonto Dikeh wrote in her caption:

"I am many things but most importantly I am an intense intentionally mummy. So grateful to be able to always represent for my Baby… No we don’t win but we came 2nd Congratulations mummy Andre(the lady in pink) on your Win."

Watch the video Tonto Dikeh shared below:

This comes after blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus claimed the mother of one arrested VeryDarkMan for cyberbullying and threat to life, stemming from him claiming she co-runs Gistlover.

Fans gush over Tonto Dikeh's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many applauded the Nollywood star. Read their comments below:

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"See moves na."

harmajesty:

"Mummy showing up for King is what matters the most."

drwizz:

"Is tonto the one on blue?"

bella_egoyibo:

"My own be say no go fall ooo."

amarachi__kings:

"Energy kiss u baby girl."

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"My king T you won last year you try e nor easy you’re super mom."

justina.bawa:

"You are not called KING TONTO for nothing."

Nkechi Blessing threatens VDM

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing noted that she had incriminating videos of the social media commentator playing with his 'noodles'.

She also went further to reveal that she had videos of men sleeping with Verydarkman, which she doesn't mind releasing.

The actress also gave her reasons for waiting this long before deciding to put Verydarkman in his place.

Source: Legit.ng