Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, have got fans talking for the umpteenth time

The movie star shared a series of adorable photos of herself with her man rocking matching outfits

Mercy Johnson and her husband left many fans gushing as they reacted to the new photos on her page

Much loved Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, have given fans couple goals in new photos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared the snaps of herself with her politician husband rocking matching blue outfits.

While Mercy wore a navy blue ankara dress with multicoloured ankara buttons and a matching headscarf, her husband, Prince Odi, also wore a matching navy blue agbada outfit with a black cap and a pair of black shoes.

Fans react to new photos of Mercy Johnson and her husband. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

See the lovely photos below:

Fans react to Mercy Johnson and husband’s new photos

Shortly after the movie star posted the new photos of herself with her husband online, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react. Many of them noted how good they looked together.

Read some of what they had to say below:

joeymcdonald42:

“Beautiful.... may God continue to Bless your union & all you put ur hands/heart to.. :).”

Stephanieekwu:

“So beautiful mami ❤️❤️❤️.”

lilianer1:

“Love your outfit, simple and classy .”

lovert_lambe:

“Stunning .”

king_sexy03:

“Beautiful couple ”

royalhighnes_448:

“More love family ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

portiafreeman06:

“Gorgeously Gorgeous.”

favourugo:

“So cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Hrhqueengrace:

“Butterflies in my stomach.”

scottspyce2:

“So cute and sweet .”

ibrahimbobsesay:

“Most beautiful couples ❤️❤️.”

rabbi1900:

“Why is it that after a while couples start looking alike. Cute family.”

Mercy Johnson's husband praises her for standing by him

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson was a strong force behind her husband, Prince Okojie, during the general election, which saw him become a federal lawmaker representing Esan North East/South East Benin City.

After his win, Prince Okojie threw a post-inauguration Thanksgiving ceremony where he expressed appreciation to his wife, parents, family and well-wishers.

In a lovely video Mercy shared online, Prince Okojie could be heard publicly applauding her for being a good wife. Prince Okojie said his wife stood by him as he hailed her commitment to the family.

Source: Legit.ng