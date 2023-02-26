Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie was excited as he celebrated his latest win at the poll

Prince Okojie, who contested under the APC as a House of Representatives candidate, during his statement with the press said he was happy to have won the election

Mercy’s hubby also shared a video which showed the moment the returning officer declared him the winner as many celebrities congratulated him over his win

It was a moment of celebration for Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie as he revealed he emerged winner to represent the Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency at the Federal House of Assembly.

Sharing a video, which showed the moment the returning officer announced him as the winner, Prince Okojie wrote in his caption:

Prince Okojie appreciates supporters. Credit: @princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

“With gratitude to God Almighty, My Family and the support of the good people of AGBAZILO, I was declared the winner of the Election for the Federal House of Representatives. Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency 2023. Thank you for all your support and love. I am sincerely grateful ”

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While addressing the press, Prince Okojie said:

"I am very happy, for me there is no victor and no vanquished all election are contested to be won and I am happy I won this.”

Watch the video of him addressing the press below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Prince Okojie

See some of their messages below:

crazeclown:

"Big big congratulations ."

shangeorgefilms:

" congratulations

joepraize_de_emperor:

"You will make esanland a place to visit ."

iam_alesh:

"Congratulations ."

okojie_victory:

"Congratulations sir...... Hopefully I will gladly visit my home town now."

abrahampetersosemudiame:

"We voted for you and not your Party.Congratulations sir."

db4daniels:

"Well deserved victory, if I was in your zone, I would've voted for you without looking back, you're a good man, may God give you wisdom to succeed."

Mercy Johnson's daughter turns lotion to water

Mercy Johnson Okojie's last child Divine Mercy was seen in different moments, gleefully wasting away Mercy's expensive body lotion.

Even in the face of confrontation, the toddler looked unremorseful as she did a little dance.

The actress also added that the last time her daughter got hold of her lotion, she had hidden it under her pillow.

Source: Legit.ng