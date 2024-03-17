Former BBNaija housemate Queen Mercy Atang has narrated how she met her husband David Oyekanmi

The couple were legally married on March 16, and videos and pictures from their union flooded the internet

In a video, the bride said she met her groom on Snapchat, and he showed care toward her and her daughter

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang has revealed that she met her husband David Oyekanmi on the social media platform Snapchat.

Queen shares that she met her husband on Snapchat. Image credit: @queenmercyatang/Instagram

During her civil wedding, she shared that after she attended her elder brother's wedding, she had the nudge to post on Snapchat which she rarely does. After she posted a video of herself driving, David reached out to her.

Her initial thought about him was that he may be in a relationship. She was just focused on making money but David wanted something more with her and he showed interest.

Often, he checked on her and her child and sorted some of their needs. After a while, he said he wanted to build something long-lasting with her. That was how he proposed and they are now married.

Watch the video of Queen narrating how she met her husband below:

Reactions trail how Queen met David

Several netizens have reacted to the video of Queen narrating how she

@n.o.s.a.h.e.l.e.n:

"But both of u have your pictures taken long ago on his page… I no understand."

@kenoflagos___:

"One thing we need to learn in this life is to always listen to both sides. Now see what she’s saying she met him last year oh ."

@edoalexx_official:

"All those people that were putting out unverified stories should come and listen."

@_arhday:

"Where all those yeye people wey dey call the man second option with their unverified news."

@kween_telma:

"And he didn’t play for real. Intentional men do not stress, God bless this union."

@cupcakee09:

"When Nigerians love you, nothing, absolutely nothing not even anyone will win you over. The amount of support Queen got outnumbered the enemies' plan. It shows that the most important people are your support system and when a few solely stand strong for you, no one can harm you.

@therealjenito:

"I just love an intentional man! He knows what he wants and goes for it."

@everythingzee_____:

"Queen is in her happy era, love to see it."

@engeeonuchukwu:

"All the sokuso people will now rest!"

@officialcomfortekanem:

"You people should come and hear the truth so that you can now drop your VeryDirtyBoy version of the story you are spreading around."

@oriakwudiya:

"Where is that tweeter keyboard warlord again? Always talking rubbish about women."

Queen's husband tells her to stay focused

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Oyekanmi, husband of Queen, had encouraged her to stay focused as they got married.

The couple have been trending for weeks alongside Queen's baby father and skit maker Lord Lamba.

There haf been allegations that Lord Lamba wanted to fight for the custody of their child and it was a cause of worry for Queen.

