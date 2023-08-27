Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to announce her 12th wedding anniversary

The mum of four shared beautiful photos with her politician husband, specially taken to mark the occasion

Mercy gushed over her husband and the bond they share as fans and colleagues celebrated the joyous occasion with them

Much loved Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi Okojie have been married for 12 years and she took to social media to celebrate.

The movie star on her Instagram page, shared photos taken with her man as she rocked a beautiful gown and he looked dapper in his suit.

Mercy Johnson marks anniversary with photos Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The black and gold dress showed off the actress' famous curves and she accessorised with minimal jewellery.

In her caption, Mercy expressed the kind of love she and her husband share and revealed she can't do without him.

The actress wrote:

"Cheers to an Awesome 12 years " Of a Mutual Commitment To Love Without Condition Or Expiry Date." Happy Wedding Anniversary Babe... @princeodiokojie ....My Quarelling/Gossip Partner that i can't do without...."

See the photos below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Mercy Johnson

funkejenifaakindele:

"Happy anniversary ❤️❤️"

chizzyalichi:

"Happy anniversary mama. Love, happiness and understanding always ❤️❤️"

dr_success_john:

"Happy anniversary to the Okojie, many more blessed years ahead."

ceolumineeofficial:

"My people ❤️ ❤️ Happy anniversary my precious Mercy ❤️❤️"

freshprincefelix:

"My favorite couple.....May God continue to bless your union "

her_majestyrutheze:

"Happy anniversary mama, May The light of God continue to shine in your house ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

posh_of_lagos:

"Happy anniversary ma’am ❤️ more fruitful years ahead."

oduncreamzcakes:

"It’s how you celebrate your anniversary every year mami you are amazing …. We love you congratulations to the okojies"

1safiyanu:

"This is awesomeness at it's peak."

