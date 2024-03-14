Actor Lateef Adedimeji, in a trending video, claimed he was already a graduate when his wife Mo Bimpe was about to gain admission to secondary school

The celebrated actor disclosed this at a gathering with some colleagues, with his wife also present

Lateef Adedimeji's claim in the viral video has, however, stirred mixed reactions as some netizens stated it could be true

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is trending online over a recent video of him hinting about the wide age difference between him and his wife, Mo Bimpe.

Lateef, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, in a gathering with some colleagues in the movie industry, spoke about his education while comparing it to that of his wife.

The Anikulapo series actor disclosed that his wife was preparing to gain admission to secondary school when he graduated from the university.

While some of the actor's colleagues in the video found the claim hard to believe, Lateef turned to his wife and asked her to dispute his claim.

In response, Mo Bimpe, who refused to answer, stated that she was his wife irrespective of their age differences.

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's comment

doriisssssss:

"He’s like 10 years her senior so it’s possible."

abayomie_aff:

"I like this Egbon lateef gan."

badmuskhal2940:=

"Sign of a happy home, you talk comfortably about anything with ease."

justaguy015:

"Lateef no fast?"

mariam_ayomhi:

"Na underage he marry."

princessporsh1:

"that’s one thing pple will not know u see now."

houston_6776:

"Naso the girl small reach."

aaliyah_ariyo:

"This is how my dad and mom talks."

zeemah_funktionals:

"This is me and my hubby."

buggerscake:

"The Two go still wear uniform together, the girl fit dey primary make the guy dey senior secondary…… Yoruba with age sha."

