Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is in a joyful mood as he marks his 40th birthday with lovely pictures

The talented role interpreter adorned some stylish traditional and corporate outfits to celebrate his special day

He displayed his love for trendy fashion as he glowed in his Agbada and suit, which got his fans congratulating him on his birthday

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is celebrating his 40th birthday on Thursday, February 1, and he decided to give his colleagues and fans some fashion goals. To mark his special day, he rocked classy outfits that got the commendation of netizens.

Lateef Adedimeji looks stylish for his 40th birthday. Image credit: @adedimejilateef/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He posted pictures of himself adorning a suit which looked dapper on him as he struck different poses. His second outfit saw him wearing an Agbada that gave him the big man vibes.

The gladness in his heart could not be contained as he posted different angles of his outfits with various captions.

On his Instagram page, the actor captioned the photos of him on Agbada:

"Here’s to all the struggles, all the pain, all the lessons, and all the growth of my life. Here’s to celebrating a good human being! It's a new day and a new beginning. I am thankful for all that I have been given. Happy 40th birthday to me."

Check out photos of Lateef in Agbada giving the Ayinla Omowura's vibe for his birthday photo shoot below:

See how Lateef turned heads on his corporate outfit below:

Colleagues, fans celebrate Lateef at 40

Several fans and colleagues of the actor celebrated him on his Instagram page. Check out some of their comments below:

@kunleremiofficial:

"Happy birthday icon.. God bless you. May this season be the best yet."

@misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday bro, more years ahead."

@mo_bimpe:

"Why so fine babe."

@femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday my guy. Welcome to the 4th floor....agba ti de ooo."

@k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday bro. God's blessings always."

@kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday to a great man. Thank you for sharing your gift with us."

uzee_usman

"Babaaaaaaaaa happiest birthday king and mentor."

@iam_teemirror:

"Life begins at 40."

@midesmart:

"4th floor ke."

@hsbnmore:

"Happy birthday our fave, God bless you."

@officialajuna231:

"Congratulations and welcome to the club."

