Kizz Daniel, in a recent question-and-answer series with fans, named his favourite Nollywood actor

The Twe Tw crooner named talented actor Lateef Adedimeji as his favourite, who responded by expressing his love for KIzz Daniel

The heartwarming exchange between the two celebrities has stirred comments as some netizens claimed they have the same personality

Flyboy Inc. label owner and singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has named Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji his favourite in the Nigerian movie industry.

Kizz, who made headlines for revealing how much he made in a day during a question-and-answer series on X, formerly Twitter, picked Lateef as his best actor.

Lateef Adedimeji expresses love for Kizz Daniel. Credit: @lateefadedimeji @kizzdaniel

Lateef Adedimeji lauds Kizz Daniel

The Jagun Jagun star, in a reaction via his X handle, sweetly responded to Kizz Daniel's tweet.

Lateef, who appears to be a fan of Kizz Daniel's song, also expressed his love for the Buga singer.

He wrote on X:

"No bad songs, love you too VADO."

Check out the screenshot of the exchange between Kizz Daniel and Lateef Adedimeji below:

Netizens compare Kizz Daniel and Lateef Adedimeji

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

oakbrowny:

"But why not ? Both level headed , handsome, well grounded and smart humans."

queenofficial4real:

"He is my favorite too but he blocked me it been 3years now."

tade_the.great:

"Normally kizz Daniel be like Lateef for music industry & Lateef sef be like kizz daniel for movie industry you know your type when you see one."

demiladeyola_:

"Who no go love Lateef adedimeji."

daughter_of_adedimejis:

"If you love both of them gather here and follow."

switch_0_1_:

"Brotherhood Nah lord dea run ham."

adeniyinofisatadey:

"Vado look like adedimeji are they family."

sandraemozeyi:

"Normally lateef dey deliver na."

