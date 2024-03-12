Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, had a heated moment with prominent Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut for implying that he and his ex-wife, Sheila, would reconcile

Recall that Israel DMW and his wife have been having marital problems since 2023, just a year after they married

Tunde Ednut, in a recent post, speculated that Israel and his wife Sheila could get back together, which triggered the entertainment hype man

Nigerian musician Davido's logistics manager, Isreall DMW, has lambasted celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut for his recent remarks about his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

The social media personality stated on his Instagram page that Israel and his ex-wife Sheila might likely reunite shortly and that it was best not to interfere in husband-and-wife issues.

Isreal DMW lambasts Tunde Ednut over ex-wife Sheila. Credit: @isrealdmw, @sheila.courage, @tundeednut

Source: Instagram

This triggered reactions on Tunde Ednut's page, with some users supporting his statements and others criticising the separated couple.

Reacting to the post, Israel inquired if the blogger was nuts since he had voiced out how he was badly treated by his in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"E go shock everybody when Israel and his-wife wife come back together."

The Afrobeats star's aide lashed out at the poignant prediction:

"Go back to hellfire? Are you drunk?

See the conversation below:

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

phylipoooo:

"Sometimes tunde no dey funny with his cruise."

ys_federal:

"It's almost 7:00 pm don't worry ur eyes go soon clear."

c.e.o_real:

"Tunde no get sense normal normal…. Person wey davido deh call aburo."

honestval11:

"Tunde with him grinding stone head nothing de that his head."

somi_joseph:

"Hahhahahahhahaahhahaha isreal ready use gunn shoottt n body this period ooo."

hef_hem4:

"Lol… werey blogger wan chase clout. Israel wey don collect gay form."

james_osahumen:

"Juju come ugbiyoko girls many den nor even no wetin be android phone o if u buy her butten phone she go happy die internet nor go even no am Edo get them plenty o."

Israel DMW accuses his ex-wife

Legit.ng had reported that Israel DMW had noted that his former wife was a deceptive and ungrateful woman.

Taking to Instagram, juju noted that he upgraded Sheila's life after he expressed his interest in marrying her.

He alleged that Sheila and her parents were gold diggers. He also added that Shelia accused him of being a slave to his boss, Davido.

Source: Legit.ng