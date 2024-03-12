Odunlade Adekola recently shared a fun video of him at an undisclosed location in Morocco

The Nollywood star in a short video was seen rocking a Khaki similar to that of NYSC corp members

Popular celebrities like Broda Shaggi, Lateef Adedimeji, among others, took to the actor's comment section to ask questions

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is currently out of the country as he recently posted a video of him having fun in Morocco.

Odunlade, who was given a treat in the North African country was spotted in a video posing for the camera.

Odunlade sports khaki outfit. Credit: odunomoadekola

The talented actor, however, caused a stir with his outfit, which looked like khaki worn by National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) corp members.

He wrote in a caption of the video:

"Small boy Big God God will bless our work in Jesus name."

Watch the fun video Odunlade Adekola shared below:

Celebrities, fans tease Odunlade Adekola

Skit maker Broda Shaggi alongside some of the actor's fans, teased him as they queried if NYSC posted him to Morocco to observe his service year. Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments, read them below:

brodashaggi:

"Bros where be this wey NYSC post you."

_itstemmy:

"Fada congratulations on your nysc posting."

dazzy_angel_:

"No b NYSC khaki b ds."

miz_barbiecute:

"Broda samu your PPA make sense ooo."

boladmh7:

"But why Oga wear NYSC khaki."

i_am_gooodnews:

"Congratulations on obeying the clarion call Fada."

deolu.___:

"Where nysc post you go like this Egbon."

bhravo_bv:

"Be like na abroad this fada dey serve."

ola_of_akure_cruise_blogger:

"Can 99 years old man do Coper @odunomoadekola with the vibes."

ibikunleadesola98:

"Which one of you put the NYSC shirt on this broda?"

teemahs_scent1:

"Nah nysc cloth be this."

moh_empire95:

"Where did NYSC post you sir."

