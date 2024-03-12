Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage got many talking over her recent hangout with her junior colleague Odumodublvck

The two singers were seen at an open-air night party when the rapper decided to smoke some blunt

However, Tiwa, who was busy with other guests, was surprised to see the giant-wrapped substance held out in Odumodu's mouth

Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage trended on the internet after she expressed shock over her junior colleague Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu's, popularly known as Odumodublvck's, smoking habit.

A viral video captured the two musicians, who recently teased their fans with an upcoming collaboration, having a good time at an open-air night party.

Tiwa Savage’s jaw drops after seeing Odumodublvck's long blunt. Credit: @tiwasavage, @odumodublvck

The mother of one was having a moment with other guests when she turned around and sighted the long, massive blunt the WOTOWOTO hitmaker was lighting to smoke.

Reactions trail Odumodu's blunt

Tiwa's shock was super evident on her face that it sprouted tonnes of reactions online.

@OneJoblessBoy:

"Tiwa Savage couldn’t believe her eyes."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"Sometimes I wonder if this guy is ever an upcoming."

@Macy_Macy0:

"Nothing Way Odumodu no fit smoke!! -INDUSTRY MACHINE FOR A REASON!!"

health_spy:

"Smoking is now something of pride..umu ogwugwu oge."

jaylodolls:

:Tiwa self Dey game make she no Dey open mouth like that."

callme.nene_:

"Everything is fun and flex until they open Gofundme account for liver or kidney transplant."

johnjoy295:

"The way leaders of tomorrow are smoking these days ehn, Tomorrow go loud."

benitaeric_:

"Tiwa was in awe by the humongous vegatative roots held by a certain odumodu."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Pele oo baby dragon."

Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage meet at London Fashion show

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif and the Nigerian songstress looked like long-time friends when the two acclaimed musicians met at this year's London Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old musician and the 44-year-old stylish-looking singer smiled at each other as they connected backstage.

Black Sherif looked flawless in an outfit by UK-based designer Labrum London. He met Tiwa Savage after she watched his fierce walk on the runway.

