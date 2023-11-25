Nigerian actors Odunlade Adekola and Mr Latin left many gushing online with their rare meeting with international female footballer Asisat Oshoala

Nigerian actors Odunlade Adekola and Bolaji Amusan, widely known as Mr. Latin, were recently captured in a joyous encounter with international female footballer Asisat Oshoala.

In a delightful video, the comic duo was spotted at the airport when the esteemed football striker appeared, leading to a warm exchange of pleasantries.

Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin and Asisat Oshoala meet at the airport Credit: @odunomoadekola

Expressing his admiration, Odunlade acknowledged Asisat as one of the greatest players of her time and offered heartfelt prayers for God's continued excellence in all her endeavours.

"With great footballer @asisat_oshoala. God will keep blessing you, my sister."

See his video below

Netizens react to Odunlade Adekola's video

adejokeafricana:

"Asides football, Asisat is actually a cool, calm and shy lady."

mombeeni:

"Irawo mo irawo. Ogo yin o ni wo omi ati ti gbogbo wwa."

motolatheactor:

Dad mi Awon Agba Baller Meji."

beamerboy_z:

"Very respectful and always supportive!! I love her @asisat_oshoala miss idan."

dj__djadams:

"I like you @odunomoadekola for one thing you carry your boss along nice one na so this life suppose be."

iamfreshie:

"Omo this girl is just get free mind anyhow .."

beamerboy_z:

"Very respectful and always supportive!! I love her @asisat_oshoala miss idan."

oluwafunkearike:

"My great footballer and My great actor awon omo ologonla."

