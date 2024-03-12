A video has shown show Youtuber, Kai Cenat, has been enjoying his stay in Nigeria since he arrived a few days ago

In the recording, he was vibing and dancing to one of late Ayinde Barrister's hit song while he was in the washroom bath

Reactions have trailed the adorable video as many said he might not want to go back home anytime soon

American streamer, Kai Cenat, seemed to be having a great time in Nigeria with a video of him sighted on social media.

The Youtuber arrived Nigeria a few days ago and was given a royal welcome and a Nigerian name.

In a new development, he has shown how he is enjoying his stay in Nigeria according to the recording circulating online. In the clip, he was busy dancing late Ayinde Barrister's song.

US streamer Kai Cenat vipes to Fuji music, clip trends. Photo credit @kaicenat

Kia Cenat makes recordings in the washroom

In the video, Cenat was in the washroom dancing and vibing to the Fuji music. He was shirtless and wore a blue trousers.

The YouTuber was recording his activities in the clip. He made some lovely moves to the song playing.

Recall that Cenat had also sampled Nigerian cuisine and soup since he arrived in Naija a few days ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Kai Cenat dancing to Fuji music. Here are some of the comments below:

@sus_an_n:

"D song really suit him ..Femi Omo Werey."

@its_magekboi:

"This guy fit no wan go back o."

@hajji_loko:

"Why this guy haven’t meet his twin brother DJ Chicken."

@ikwuaja_lynnamaka:

"What's going on???this dude every where,abeg oo."

@ridicventures:

"Colos."

@mimiliciousgold:

"This guy is a complete vibes."

@bhadboidrip:

"How him take dey get network post.'

@tiny_gold_unisex_salon:

"Femi Omo waray."

@ridwanfabrics:

"This guy don ball pass pocco oo."

@stardomgys:

"This guy is effortlessly funny, baba just dey live life in Nigeria."

Kai Cenat reacts after seeing Davido's garage

Legit.ng had reported that Kai Cenat and Fanum had been staying in Davido's house since they got to Nigeria.

A clip of them taking a tour in Davido's garage left the two of them turning purple.

They gushed over the wealth of the singer and they got the opportunity to cruise around Lagos in the 'Timeless' crooner's car.

