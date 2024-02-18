Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola recently visited the beautiful country of Morocco and enthralled his audience with its rich culture

He shared a thrilling video of himself being carried by Moroccans while dressed in a red and white garment

Speaking further on the experience he shared, he noted that it was the peak of Moroccan traditional marriages

Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola recently visited the beautiful country of Morocco and kept his fans updated with their cultural events.

The Nollywood star shared a video of himself in a red outfit being carried in a cot and placed on the shoulders by Moroccans.

Odunlade Adekola storms Morocco. Credit: @odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

Odunlade revealed that it was one of the best moments when witnessing a Moroccan wedding.

He, however, noted that he wasn’t scared of falling and appreciated the people for their rich society.

“Do you think I was scared? no layelaye. Wonderful culture in MOROCCO @visit_morocco_ One of the beautiful moments in their weddings,” he wrote.

See his video below

Fans gush over Odunlade Adekola’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bamidele_onalaja:

"See enjoyment."

dogr8:

"Erin this, Erin that but no Saamu Alajo on YouTube yesterday 17th."

234innocent:

"On thing I like about you is that where ever you go you still speak your language despite your popularity I respect that about you..if Nad some of us now them go begin talk with their nose lol..big up bro."

mcoded_:

"Morroco is a beautiful country, can't forget the firewood jollof rice I ate when I visited."

thecuteabiola:

"I will visit Morocco soon I dey like this kind thing."

busayofamilua:

"Broda saamu, so because you go morroco reason why you no post saamu alajo abi, welldone ooooo."

lustredgr6:

"Muslim countries changing the narative !!! Yes!"

nimiiz__closet:

"This dab dance dan see shege for Brother Odun hand."

Odunlade Adekola gushes over wife as she turns a new age

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Odunlade celebrated his wife, Ruth Adekola, on her birthday.

The movie star shared clips and photos of his wife on his social media handle to celebrate his wife, describing her as the best part of his life.

He also went ahead to state that he always falls short of words to describe his wife on her birthdays because there are no words that could genuinely encompass how special she is to him.

Source: Legit.ng