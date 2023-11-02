Famous Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has set tongues wagging online as clips of celebrating his wife go viral

The movie star's wife, Ruth Abosede Adekola, turned a year older today, November 2, 2023, as her husband goes all out to celebrate her

Odunlade, in one of the numerous posts shared on his page to celebrate his wife, noted that his wife has never given him any reason to regret marrying her

Ace Nigerian movie star Odunlade Adekola has left many gushing online with posts he shared on his page as he celebrates his beautiful wife, Ruth Adekola, as she turns a year older.

Odunlade, in his post, described his wife as the best part of his life.

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates his wife Ruth on her birthday. Photo credit: @odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

He also went ahead to state that he always falls short of words to describe his wife on her birthdays because there are no words that could genuinely encompass how special she is to him.

Odunlade calls wife his number 1 fan

The movie star also noted that no one enjoys watching him act more than his wife. He described her as his number one fan, especially his YouTube series, Samu Alaajo.

Odunlade revealed in his birthday post that his wife has never given reasons to regret their marriage.

See Odunlade Adekola's note to his wife on her birthday:

"I am always short of words on your birthday! It’s been 19 years now, and you have never for one day made me regret the special Love that I have for you Arike baby❤️I appreciate you always."

See Odunlade Adekola's post celebrating his below:

Netizens react to Odunlade Adekola's post celebrating his wife

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Happy birthday Mrs ADEKOLA."

wrongperson_0001:

"U wiffy n0 3ven get package rara na S.U u m@rry ni."

@olaniyan_tosin:

"Happy birthday mama, thanks for always accepting us...God bless you ma."

@rhoseboi:

"I thought my problems are worse until I met a friend who is still paying a wedding loan even after divorce."

@iamfunkeetti:

"Happy birthday beautiful soul, more fabulous years on earth lagbara olorun oba, my queen."

@mimmytea:

"Happy birthday to your adorable wife."

@sodiqadebayo:

"Happy birthday iyawo wa thanks for your understanding always."

@tanimola_akinsola:

"MummyD4,God bless you ma’am Happy birthday to you Iyawo Oga wa."

@peju_ajiboye:

"Happy birthday ma,long life and prosperity in Jesus name."

@lawrence_oloyede:

"Happy birthday to our dearest mummy D4,to know you is to love you ma ,thanks for being so kind and wonderful,God bless you so much."

@aremu.jackson:

"Happy family . Happy birthday to her."

@iyimi_gbola:

"Odun na your birthday? You wear ofi demands she still con dey spray you money so araeeee."

@adeola_elerineye:

"Happy Birthday Olori❤️ our very own mummy D4, ke pe fun wa ma."

Source: Legit.ng