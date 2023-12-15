Kunle Afolayan's daughter Eyiyemi recently shared a video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's new song Twe Twe

The talented daughter of the renowned actor was seen singing as she dazzled her fans with her dance moves

Eyiyemi's video has, however, left many people talking while others gushed about her beauty

Eyiyemi Afolayan, daughter of popular Nollywood actor and hit movie producer Kunle Afolayan, recently stirred reactions with her energetic dance moves to Kizz Daniel’s newly released song, ‘Twe Twe.’

Legit.ng recalls reporting that ‘Twe Twe’ by Kizz Daniel has been making waves since its release on December 12 as many of his fans happily vibed to the new song.

Eyiyemi, who was featured in her dad's movie Anikulapo, has joined the trend as she was recently captured dancing effortlessly to the new song.

Afolayan's daughter was also seen singing the new song word for word.

Watch the video Eyiyemi Afolayan shared on her TikTok page below:

Fans react to Kunle Afolayan's daughter dance video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as some netizens warned Eyiyemi about her dad seeing the dance video. See the reactions below:

tiannah195:

"Beauty runs in this Afolayan family no cap."

RAYO THE STAR:

"Eyiyemi my imagined friend."

ERINA JEWELRY:

"Vado babes gather here."

delight cakes:

"her father's daughter."

Shindysrushcocktails:

"You are too beautiful eh God."

IKE ANOBI:

"loving you is a crime ajeh."

oluwabrizy:

"Kizz Daniel don make good girl gone."

bsestiches:

"omo dis girl.fine pass iyabo ojo daughter."

Yusuf Musa:

"Make your papa no see this 1."

AALIYAH:

"Go and do what you’re supposed to do!(you already know)."

Mr president:

"lol,, you no twe twe nah."

