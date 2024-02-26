A video of Kunle Afolayan and his daughter at his recent Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre premiere is trending online

In the viral video, the Nollywood movie producer and his eldest daughter Eyiyemi were seen dancing together

The video has caused an uproar on social media as some netizens considered the dance moves as inappropriate

Ace Nollywood movie producer Kunle Afolayan and his daughter Eyiyemi are trending online over their controversial dance video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afolayan hosted the premiere of the highly anticipated series, Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre, at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, over the weekend.

Kunle Afolayan and his daughter Eyiyemi show off dance moves. Credit: @eyiyemi.afolayan

The event was graced by notable actors like Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Lateef Adedimeji, and Bimbo Ademoye, as well as singer D’Banj, Tunde Kelani, among others.

Kunle Afolayan dances with daughter

A video from the premiere’s after-party showed the celebrated movie producer dancing with his eldest daughter, Eyiyemi, who is also a cast in the Anikulapo series.

The dance moves between the father and daughter, however, caught the attention of many who slammed Kunle over the video, which they tagged inappropriate.

Watch the viral video of Kunle Afolayan dancing with his daughter below:

Reactions trail Afolayan and daughter's dance video

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions as several netizens expressed displeasure.

iamfareedahadisa:

"See happy moments of father & daughter ....... awwwwwww I love ettt. Inbtw some hater will still see bad in it...... keep your bad comment & be happy for ones."

amo_keade:

"Baba wey dey secure hin thing.. he no want make other boys go dance with her baba oni baba.. they’re cute sha."

tade_the.great:

"Very cute, but could have been another style of dance."

distinguish_alagaiyawo1:

"Sey this dance style no con dey too raunchy bayiAnyways they are cute Sha."

olabisi8665':

"I don't like this. Kilode nau."

olaiya.adebayo:

"Me I no come understand o.."

kiddicino:

"lol I not sure say Oyinbo way we Dey copy sef Dey dance like this with their grown pikin."

Kunle Afolayan's daughter dances in video

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Eyiyemi Afolayan left many talking over a video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe.

Kunle Afolayan's daughter, in a clip, was seen singing the hit song word for word.

"Make your papa no see this one o," a netizen warned.

