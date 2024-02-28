A trending video of a student who exhibited fierce energy during a presentation in school has gone viral

The agile student jumped down from the stage to impress his lecturer who was watching with keen interest

The viral video sparked reactions from netizens who applauded his agility in the comments section

A University student stunned his colleagues, lecturer, and netizens with his style of presentation.

In a video shared on TikTok by @ebony805, the young man was captured aggressively passing his points to the lecturer.

Student gives aggressive presentation in school Photo credit: @ebony805/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student jumps from stage during presentation

As the young man addressed everyone, he suddenly jumped down from the stage and boldly faced his lecturer.

He continued making his points as the students cheered him on and supported his energy. His aggressive presentation style has captured the attention of netizens.

The video was captioned:

“Today's presentation in my class. The boy almost eat the lecturer raw, God abegoo! The situation of this country reach to act like that.”

Reactions trail video of university student’s presentation

Netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions on the young man’s presentation style.

NEDU reacted:

“Last u go drop that cert go learn work solar or wiring for person wey no go school.”

Iphyy said:

“The lecturer sef dey fear.”

@1804 reacted:

“Person wen Don collect like two tie of smoke before he comes.”

@diamondwrld01 said:

“Person wey una suppose chain hold am down till he people come.”

Eniola Mhi said:

“I swear I fit regret say I dey same group with him.”

@949 said:

“Please is his name is chuks? He looks like my senior in secondary school.”

Enyinwa 1 reacted:

“Na my ex family meme we be this walahi dem too mumu for the family.”

Wynnie said:

“@Asah Christy is this what you've been acting.”

@sugargir|244 said:

“School day sweet for phone.”

Kookwa1 reacted:

“How I'll defend my final care study see banza for demma eye.”

Just_Roxy said:

“Can only be a mass communication student in Uniben.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng