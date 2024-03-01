Regina Chukwu has reacted to the death of her colleague Tolani Quadri Oyebami aka Sisi Quadri

The Nollywood actress, in a tribute to Sisi Quadri, recounted how she was trained as a makeup artist by him

Regina Chukwu's tribute to the deceased has stirred up another round of reactions about Sisi Quadri's death

Yoruba Nollywood actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji popularly known as Sisi Quadri's death has continued to trend as many of his colleagues in the movie industry, including Regina Chukwu, pen tributes to him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sis Quadri known for his feminine roles in movies, passed on following an undisclosed illness.

Regina Chukwu pays last respect to Sisi Quadri. Credit: @reginachukwu @sisiquaritv

Source: Instagram

Regina Chukwu mourns Sisi Quadri

The Nollywood actress, in a post via her social media timeline, commiserated with the late Anikulapo series cast while sharing the story of how he was fighting for his life some days back.

She disclosed she trained as a makeup artist by him many years ago. Regina also revealed that the actor fought for his life

She wrote:

"It’s well o and I was just talking abt you few days ago not knowing you were fighting for your life. Most people don't knw but yes I trained under him as a makeup artist on set for years (yes I was once a makeup artist on set. Goodnight boss."

See Regina Chukwu's post about Sisi Quadri below:

Netizens react as Regina Chukwu mourns Sisi Quadri

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

davido__twin:

"This still happened like 30min ago and una don dey post, Nawa oo."

qwin_olabisi:

"He was ur boss is now we are knowing ... hmm."

theyomilabi:

"News like this doesn’t really shock me anymore but this particular one hit me hard like he’s a relative. May God forgive his shortcomings."

meet.abiola:

"Na so people dey die? I still saw him in Anikulapo this morning."

realpearglarm:

"That's my prayers few hours ago God people were never posted for once dnt let them post my RIp now abeg God I'm begging we will not die young."

adedoyintitilope:

"We gonna miss him so much."

When Sisi Quadri's mum died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sisi Quadri on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, announced the passing away of his mother, whom he described as his best friend.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum's demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart. March 12 2023

The post stirred emotional tributes from many, including Jagun Jagun star Femi Adebayo.

Source: Legit.ng