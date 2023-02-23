Yoruba actor Sisi Quadri took to social media to announce the death of his mother on Wednesday, February 22

In a video he shared, Sisi Quadri was seen crying profusely while being consoled by those around him

Popular Yoruba movie makers, including Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko others, have since penned condolence messages to the actor

Popular Yoruba actor Sisi Qadiri on Wednesday, February 22, announced the passing away of his mother, who he described as his best friend.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum’s demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart.

The Yoruba actor also shared a moving video which showed him breaking down in tears as those around him tried to console him.

Sisi Quadri describes his mum as his best friend. Credit: @iamsisiquadir

A clip showed when the actor’s mother was buried in line with Islamic rites.

Sharing the video, Sisi wrote:

“You were the best friend I have ever had mom you will always be in my heart. I can’t believe you’re no more, I miss you mummy.”

Celebrities, fans pen tribute to Sisi Quadri's mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

femiadebayosalami:

"Condolences."

officialsholakosoko:

"My condolences."

sotayogaga:

"Sorry for your loss. May her soul rip .

funmiawelewa:

"Take heart Egbon mi Mama has gone to rest My condolences."

officialafeezowo:

"My condolences Iya elewa Orun ire ooo."

desolaafod:

"Sorry for your loss Quadri God will grant her eternal rest."

koredewealthobasan:

"My condolences. May her soul rest well ."

apankufor1:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace My condolences ."

olamilekanayinlaagbaye_220:

"Take heart bro."

iyabadansneh:

"Sorry for ur loss brother may GOD rest her well ."

iamakeemadeyemi:

"My condolences . May her soul rest in perfect peace."

mustiphasholagbade:

"May Allah be pleased with her, forgive her shortcomings and Grant her Al-Jana Fridaus ."

Funke Akindele loses mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele lost her mother, Dr RB Adebanjo-Akindele, in February 2023.

According to the statement released by Olubunmi Akindele on behalf of the family, the actress’ mum passed on on Tuesday, February 7.

The statement read:

“It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023."

