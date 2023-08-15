Ace director Kunle Afolayan is set to drop a new series of his hit Nollywood movie Anikulapo

In a latest post via his Instagram page, Kunle shared pictures of some new acts on the project

However, fans were quick to point out skit maker Layi Wasabi and actor Sisi Quadri, as many anticipate drama

Nollywood leading director Kunle Afolayan has hinted at the release of the Anikulapo series at a time when Yoruba movies like Jagun Jagun and Orisa have been making waves in and outside the country.

Anikulapo series, a spinoff of the epic Anikulapo, will return to the screens as a four-part sequel following the massive success that trailed the first release.

Kunle Afolayan set to drop Anikulapo series. Credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The new series will feature returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, UzeeUsman, Layi Wasabi, Sisi Quadri, among others.

See the pictures Kunle Afolayan shared on his official Instagram below:

Fans react to Layi Wasabi and Sisi Quadri's picture in Anikulapo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

alejandro_salvatore:

"You see that 8slide with Sisi Quadri and Layi Wasabi, wahala ma shele ."

bukybee:

"Uncle Kunle tiko eran Mero ooo, the kind wahala wey go happen with the Slide 8 cast go too long."

lagbajax:

"We are actually telling our original stories now…back to back epic with culturally filled stories."

folab_consult:

"Did i see Layi??"

olori_solaadedoyinalao:

"Wow, wow, wow, my beloved Uncle has created an ever lasting legacy . My prayers are with you all."

oreoluwa_kismot:

"Is that Layi I’m seeing."

afriklaziq:

"Keep it coming legends , we love y’all ❤️."

girlpurplekdrama:

"So glad Nigeria industry is growing larger in the universe. @kunleafo @femiadebayosalami . Thanks for making us proud."

Femi Adebayo visits Kunle Afolayan's Film village

Femi Adebayo Salami showed support to his friend and colleague Kunle Afolayan, Legit.ng reported.

The Jagun Jagun producer stopped by Kunle Afolayan's film village, where he was filming a project with the veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

Kunle Afolayan took to social media to thank Femi for coming through with a series of photos taken together.

