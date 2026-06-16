A member of the United States Air Force generated reactions online after she mentioned her monthly salary

The air force personnel mentioned that she would have spent 6 years in the force by August

The amount she mentioned as her monthly salary in the video drew the attention of many people

A young lady who is serving in the United States military under the Air Force has mentioned the total amount she gets paid as salary.

She disclosed this in a video she shared on her page, breaking down her salary after spending close to 6 years in the force.

Female US Air Force E-4 shares how much she earns monthly. Photo Source: TikTok/d.badiiee

Source: TikTok

US: Air Force personnel mention her salary

The information she revealed in the TikTok video also correlates with the information on the United States Air Force, which confirmed her pay.

At the beginning of the video, she explained that people have been asking her the amount she gets paid in the military, and she eventually decided to share it.

The lady, who is an Air Force personnel, said in the clip:

“I am a single E-4 and this would be year 6 for me in August. My base pay is $3,658.50.”

US Air Force woman reveals monthly salary after 6 years of service. Photo Source: TikTok/d.badiiee

Source: TikTok

She revealed that she is an E-4 in the United States Air Force. A check confirmed that personnel in the Air Force who have spent about 4 years in service get a pay of $3,658.50 (N4,967,730.81 in Nigerian currency).

This is the monthly salary of enlisted officers and can be accessed on the United States Air Force website via this link.

Reactions as US soldier mentions her salary

Jayden asked:

"How did you get braces? I want to get them agian sooo bad!?"

cc_caravetta1 asked:

"Do you have any dependents I’m my husband’s dependent."

A Q U I L A added:

"I thought the military post for braces?"

Flourish25 asked:

"Single or married, do you get paid bah as a single with no dependent?'

Luscious_13 added:

"My daughter got Deans List In Tech School, Then Her 1st Duty Station got BTZ all under 1 1/2 year!! Proud AF MOM X3!!!"

AJ...Johnson noted:

"Thats a great deal Dee!... My ole 61 year bu.tt might join the military!!...lol!!."

Zee stressed:

"i’ve seen people saying if i have a bachelors i should try for officer, what’s the difference between that and going in as enlisted."

__anajahmonique noted:

"I lowkey miss being enlisted being an officer ain’t as fun. They’re so position of attention on this side."

Taurus Gal explained:

"How do u get BAH as a single woman?"

fsmykah shared:

"Bro over half of it is taken."

Seventh Heaven asked:

"Wow...is e4 equivalent to officer?"

op2myst wrote:

"I thought dental was a benefit of being in the military. Why are you paying for it? Also, your numbers should be doubled because you're paid twice a month."

cool lightskin added:

"Say I do 4 years on my contract and want to enlist do I have to take the asvab again v."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK military, also known as the British Army, has published the daily earnings of some of its soldiers.

The report shows how much recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn per day. It also explains that soldiers in higher ranks earn more than those in lower ranks, based on the UK Army pay structure.

US Army shows salary breakdown for officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States military has published the annual salaries of its officers on its official website.

The details show the yearly pay of personnel such as privates, corporals, sergeants, and warrant officers for the first two years in each rank. It also explains that salaries increase after certain years of service, with different pay levels for each rank and class.

Source: Legit.ng