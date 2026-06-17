A Nigerian man shared a post on the X app revealing why he was exempted from participating in the NYSC service

In a now-viral post on his official account, he displayed his certificate of exemption and expressed his opinion

While some social media users agreed with the reason for the exemption, others had different things to say

A Nigerian man attracted attention online after he posted details explaining why he was spared from the compulsory National Youth Service Corps programme.

He posted a photo of an official document which was issued to him, and it circulated widely on X.

Ahmadu Bello University graduate legally exempted from NYSC service. Photo credit: @tintedgraphix/X.

Source: Twitter

Man exempted from NYSC service explains why

Identified as @tinted_graphix on X, he posted his experience on his verified page alongside a photo of the document.

The document displayed by the man contained the heading Certificate of Exemption issued by the National Youth Service Corps.

It stated that the exemption was granted in accordance with specific sections of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap N84, LFN 2004.

The grounds for exemption cited on the certificate related to age, and it also indicated that the holder had completed a degree in Geography at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before the exemption was issued.

It bore the signature and title of the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps and was issued from the Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

It read:

"00680497 NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE CORPS Certificate of Exemption. This is to certify that NYSC/ EXE/ABU/2026/487359 Abdullahi Hussaini a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Born on the 4th of December 1994 is hereby exempted from the National Youth Service , Scheme, in accordance with Sections 2(2) and 17 (1) and (3) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap N84, LFN 2004 on grounds of Age on this 22nd day of April 2026. Course of Study: Geography. Date of Grad: 07 May 2025. Date of Issue 22nd April 2026. Director-General National Youth Service Corps (Directorate Headquarters) Abuja."

Sharing the certificate online, the young man disclosed his thoughts about being exempted from NYSC service.

Age exemption policy stops man from participating in NYSC service. Photo credit: @tintedgraphix/X.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Received my NYSC Exemption Certificate today. NYSC said, "You are exempted." I said, "Fair enough, I can't serve a country that didn't serve me either." No khaki, no camp, no mosquito bites. We move!"

Reactions as man gets exempted from NYSC service

The post attracted attention as Nigerians reacted to the official document that was made public.

Yakubu said:

"So i can wait till am above 30, even if i graduated at let's say 24?"

Prince said:

"If you use this to secure a government job in Nigeria, you will still serve bcos you won't be placed on the same level with someone that served Nigeria, if you engaged on Level 7 step 2, they will place someone that served on Level 7 step 3 and he will be your senior by a year."

Ambode said:

"As at the time you graduated, you are 30 plus 5months, meaning you are exempted because of age."

Mo added:

"This is actually my first time seeing an exemption certificate."

See the post below:

Graduate cries out over NYSC exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman, shared her frustration after being barred from NYSC service due to her age despite graduating with a first class.

She said turning 30 made her ineligible for the scheme, limiting access to graduate roles that still require NYSC certificate.

Source: Legit.ng