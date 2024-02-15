Controversial couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have shared how they marked their Valentine's Day

The two who are Go and mummy Go were seen drinking a bottle of alcoholic drink as they preached about love

Edochie said that it was s season of love so people should spread it and he collected the remaining drink from his wife

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have shared a video to show how they enjoyed Valentine's Day which took place on February 14, 2024.

In the clip, Austin is looking fresh and beautiful as she poured a bottle of alcoholic drink into a glass cup. She was full of smiles while her husband, Pastor Edochie stepped out to join her.

The two who are now popularly known as Mummy Go and Daddy Go drank the alcoholic drink.

Reactions trail Yul Edochie and Judy Austins' Valentine's Day video. Photo credit @yuledochie/@judyaustins

Edochie preaches love

While taking a sip from the cup given to him by Judy Austin, the actor who started a church recently said that it was a season of love. He advised his fans to spread love.

He also told his followers to show some love out there.

Austin says people should be happy

In her message to the members of her church, she said that they should show some love and also ensure that they are happy.

She hailed her husband in Igbo language before handing the remaining bottle of drink to him.

The actor held his first church service a few weeks ago and some people have shared testimony about his preaching.

How fans reacted to the clip

Reactions have trailed the video made by the two thespian. Here are some of the comments below:

@zenzaragold:

"Pastor you dey drink alcohol?"

@amakasamson3867:

"Sometimes a pastor, some other times a coward. Lord this man is confusing me. what Color are you exactly?

@dr_alwaysrozy:

"This outfit is oversized now."

@ezegbakagbaka:

"Church members are watching."

@lks_closet13:

"Home breaker."

@jumbojumbojet:

"You no be pastor again."

@iam_egroyce:

"Abeg where mama learn how to turn beer like this na only professional Dey sabi em oh."

@moskenteph:

"And some people are trying to convince themselves that these smiles are not genuine, una go explain tire."

@blitzfoodstore_more:

"Oga prophet sir, na alcohol be that na o."

@nwachimereodogwu:

"You can give a man anything in this life, but if you don't add respect, they all seem valueless to him."

Noble Igwe shades Edochie for opening church

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe was not in support of Edochie becoming a pastor and opening a church.

He said that switching from being an actor to real estate and becoming a GO was a bit off.

He also added that he was after quick money.

Source: Legit.ng