Moses Bliss is happy to have spent some time with his wife-to-be on Valentine's Day as he shares the video of the occasion

The lady was having her call-to-bar ceremony and the singer had to dress her up for the special occasion

In the video, Moses Bliss held her hand as they walked down to attend the ceremony while in the background, his love song was being played

Gospel singer Moses Bliss has shared a video to show how he spent his Valentine's Day abroad.

The singer who got engaged to his lover, Marie Wiseborn a few weeks ago spent Valentine's Day with her abroad. In the caption of his post, he wrote that it was his first Valentine's Day with his lover.

Moses Bliss spends Valentine's Day with lover. Photo credit @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss dresses up fiancée

In the video he shared, the singer was the one who dressed his fiancée up as she was called to the bar.

He went to surprise her on her big day by canceling all his engagements and flying for 24 hours just to be with her.

Moses Bliss makes promises to fiancée

In the caption of his post, Moses Bliss who shared how his lover caught his attention made a lifetime commitment to Marie Wiseborn.

He thanked God for bringing her his way and vowed to love her for life.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reaction have trailed the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@prince_afunwa_:

"Nothing is greater than Love."

@psalmistrebecka:

"It looks like you’ve already been together 50 years."

@francispeniel3:

"See intimidation hewu Chim oooooo."

@cosblas:

"I’ve never taught about this love thing so deeply as I just did after seeing this video. Kai me I go love oo."

@danielrockky:

"I don’t think I have ever said God when but at this point @mosesbliss I say it in my own way: GOD Soon!"

@mina_atambi:

"Na single people I pity pass. No rest since the beginning of 2024. Congratulations beautiful people. May the Lord bless this Union! Amen."

@chy_dnma_:

"Moral lesson- Dear sis, if he can't make sacrifices for you, please fl..ee from that situationship."

@staridarabasil:

"Congratulations time to pepper us, we just finished with veeke and Femi now Moses and Maria , single Pringle’s over to you."

@sandra_trills':

"It’s giving “God’s ordinance."

@lovevocefr:

"Beautiful relationship made from heaven and not Nyanya in Abuja."

Source: Legit.ng