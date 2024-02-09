Bimbo Ademoye has come for real estate developers in the Lekki area of Lagos state over the kind of houses they sell

In a viral video, the Nollywood actress showed a house with a small parking space for cars

Bimbo Ademoye disclosed the developers would claim such houses were worth millions of naira

Popular actress Bimbo Ademoye is trending online over a recent video of her dragging real estate developers in Lekki, Lagos State.

On Friday, February 9, Bimbo, who played the role of a 'best man' at Kunle Remi's wedding, said real estate developers were making life unbearable for people over the type of properties they put up for sale.

As proof, the actress posted a video of her driving by some houses with limited room for parking space.

An angry Bimbo, who called for the arrest of some developers, described the mansion as a cube of sugar due to the small size of the compound.

She shared a clip showing how a standard car was parked slant due to lack of space.

Bimbo wrote in her caption:

"I am not even going to lie, this upset me to my soul. I think some people should be arrested when it comes to real estate. Because why will you sell a cube of sugar for me a house. Talmbout 80 million. You are mad. Sorry for the bad words."

Netizens react as Bimbo Ademoye calls out real estate developers

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions as social media users took sides with the Nollywood actress. See the comments below:

esty_lala_:

"But for real though spending million on a home and you can’t even park your car is crazy."

realtywithsandiee:

"80m can you a comfortable palace on the ajah axis. But you said NO, it must be the lekki phase1 axis. This is Orchid btw. Regardless, you can buy luxury at 80m from us."

_jnr_ali:

"But you will hear sold out!!!! Who Dey buy am?. Dey play."

