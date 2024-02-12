Faith Ojo, in a latest announcement, has addressed the rumours about Lizzy Anjorin taking over one of her landed properties

The US-based filmmaker confirmed the rumours were true while adding the case was already in court

Faith Ojo's statement has stirred reactions as it comes barely a few days after Lizzy Anjorin over a scene at a popular market

Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin is in the news again, and this time around, it is centred on her husband Alhaji Lateef Lawal.

This comes as US-based Nigerian filmmaker and entrepreneur Faith Ojo, on Monday, February 12, issued a statement about Lizzy's husband.

What did Faith Ojo say about Lizzy Anjorin's husband

In a statement released via her Instagram page, the filmmaker confirmed rumours about Lizzy's husband, Alhaji Lateef Lawal, grabbing one of her landed properties in Lagos.

She claimed the report about Mr Lawal being a land grabber was genuine as the latter took over her land in Lagos.

Faith disclosed she purchased the property four years ago to construct an orphanage.

She, however, added that the case was now before a court, and she is patiently awaiting judgment.

An extract from Faith Ojo's statement read:

"I won’t be able to say much for now as the matter is currently in court .I have strong belief in Nigeria’s judiciary and I am confident that the right thing will be done.

This case will serve as a deterrent index to all others who seek to reap where they did not sow. Land grabbing and all other associated shady dealings are evil. God bless you all."

Netizens react to Faith Ojo's post about Lizzy Anjorin's husband

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions as Iyabo Ojo, who was recently involved in an exchange with Lizzy, dropped a laughing emoji. See other comments below:

beyliez:

"Esin yi por we are not done with the one that happn last week another one again this week ewo ninu yin lo mu oro sister Lizzy lo si inu egbe ??"

divadeefabrics:

"Why didn't you speak up since ...why nowwwww and it could be from the omoonile...selling to.twi and more at a time ... don't let's judge them negatively for now, o le na he bayen."

dejilaw123___:

"Hmmm okay , why can’t you just mention the land grabber name must you include Lizz."

How police arraigned six market traders Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Lizzy Anjorin took action against some market women who accused her of stealing and making a fake alert.

It was reported that four market women and two men were arraigned at the Chief Tinubu Magistrate court for alleged assault and blackmail.

During an interview, Anjorin said the court would decide the case.

