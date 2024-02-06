Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has taken to social media to celebrate her colleague Faithia Williams on her birthday

The movie star recounted how Faithia helped with her six-months-old child in 2007 when she travelled to the UK for the first time

A series of reactions from fans on social media followed the heartwarming birthday message

Popular Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has given her colleague Fathia Williams her flowers on her birthday.

Recall that Faithia turned a new age on February 5, 2024, and Akpotha used that opportunity to tell fans about her first experience with her movie star colleague.

Fans react as Chioma Akpotha celebrates Faithia Williams' birthday. Photos: @chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

According to Akpotha, sometime in October 2007, she had to travel to the UK for a Nollywood movie premiere and had her six-months-old baby with her.

Chioma said it was her first time abroad, and she had no idea how to navigate herself, especially because she was with a baby. The actress added that was an angel sent from God to her because she took good care of her and looked after her child like he was her own.

She wrote in part:

“God sent Aunty Fathia ! She was an Angel in disguise (still is) She took care of me like I was her flesh and blood. Cared for me and my child like she would her own. She went everywhere with us most times carrying my son herself. She knew instantly when he needed to be fed and when it was time for a nappy change and nap time too.She would rock him to sleep . Aunty Faithia always came to check on us in the room mostly to see that I wasn’t baking my son because I always turned the heating so high as it was very cold at that time of the year ( I hate the cold ). She was intentional with her love and care towards us. These are gestures that make life beautiful. They can never be forgotten.”

See Chioma Akpotha’s post below:

Fans react to Chioma Akpotha’s birthday message to Faithia Williams

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

rach____eal:

“So Aunty chioma you have a 17 year old son waoooooo, happy birthday anty fathia.”

ekene_umenwa:

“Thank you so much aunty for showing my mama love God will never forget you whenever you need help amen hbd ma.”

Omolewa_aahmed:

“Happy birthday. To the merciful they will always find mercy. Aunty Fati’s God will@be merciful to you.”

omaaezebude:

“Happy birthday Aunty Fathia, God bless you for all you do.”

alexxekubo:

“Thank you Aunty @faithiawilliams God bless your kind heart ❤️.”

Mrschi_o:

“Happy birthday auntie Fathia ... God bless you always.”

