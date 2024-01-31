Nigerian comedian Kiekie recently shared that her inbox is flooded with messages from male admirers

KieKie revealed that the influx of messages has been so steady that her phone has been consistently plugged into a charging cable since

The married content creator went on to list her requirements from each of the men declaring their interesting,, in her

Nigerian actress and comedian Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, whose stage name is KieKie, recently admitted that she receives a lot of direct messages from male admirers.

The married content producer expressed her frustration with the huge number of direct messages (DMs) she receives from the opposite sex.

According to her, this has made her continuously leave her phone plugged in for charging.

The mum of one also shared her feelings of being overwhelmed by the constant inflow of money she has been getting from her male fans too.

KieKie made it clear that she would not compromise her principles just to please other people, and she proceeded to list her criteria.

Among many things, she revealed that she doesn't eat locally-made meals or Nigerian meals.

She doesn't spend money that's not brand new.

Her admirer must be connected and have a minimum of 5 citizenship/5 passports.

Netizens react to KieKie's to-do list

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"You just dey drop bars dey go!!!! Rapper Kiekie."

daintylush:

"I was trying to focus on the message but the skin kept distracting me. If skin like milk was a person."

cajole:

"Senator, atole, embassy, Mr Bassey, uncle, toti fe ku, uku. Lines are falling for you in pleasant places."

folagade_banks:

"Is it just me or do these hips actually fit Mummy Nola so well and again shey marriage toh ti count wo 4 years abi two?"

ayomidate:

"Mio Shey embassy sho get eh Mr Bassey."

Comedian Kiekie showcases husband

Kiekie satisfied her fans' curiosities about her husband.

The happily married socialite had been known not to share photos of her man frequently, but she changed that.

The popular comedian posted photos of herself with her husband from their baby shower on her official Instagram page.

In the snaps, fans were able to catch a rare glimpse of the celebrity's husband as they gave off a couple goals.

