A Nigerian chef has sent netizens into a frenzy with a story of how her last relationship drew her closer to God

Chef Tosin said she used her last N7k to buy a nice cake for her boyfriend only to be dumped three days later

The high point of her viral breakup story was how she decided to give her life to Christ wholeheartedly

Chef Tosin has caused an uproar as she narrated how her boyfriend broke up with her in 2018.

Tosin, who hails from Edo, shared her story while responding to a netizen asking if people have ever prayed about their heartbreaks.

Tosin said she used her last N7k to buy him a cake. Photo Credit: @Tspiceskitchen

In a now-viral tweet, Tosin said he broke up with her three days after she got him a N7k cake.

She said he told her that their tribe difference was the reason his parents disapproved of them being together. Tosin remarked that the heartbreak made her cry to the point where she gave her life to Christ.

He happened to be Yoruba by tribe. Tosin wrote:

"I got hot breakfast in 2018.

After using my last 7k to buy him a cake, he broke up 3 days after...

"Tosin, you are Edo & I'm Yoruba, sorry, my parents won't accept your tribe".

"I cried for days and gave my life to Christ wholeheartedly!"

People react to Tosin's story

@xybox said:

"Hope you know he was lying about his parents being tribalistic to someone named Tosin.

"He just wanted to leave."

@Mrkonqueror1 said:

"The life was useless to him but Valid and very important to Christ, It's a win win for you."

@RobinsonGodspo1 said:

"Why did he accept the cake, when he already knew you are from Edo state?"

@AlexandriaEkeh said:

"Oh reminds me of mine, I even started going to chapel and morning mass.... I took my praying life seriously. No be small thing ."

@Donyale1313 said:

"Breakfast push you to God. That brother got a place in heaven.. Let somebody shout hallelujah ."

@aposleyemite said:

"Most likely, the guy wanted to break up with you for other reasons but he had to lie against another party making him look like he had no control of the situation. People use this tactic a lot.

"It was my guy lying he’s AS, so, he can't marry his babe(AS). Meanwhile, the guy is AA."

