Faithia Williams has joined the long list of Yoruba movie stars who have endorsed APC's Bola Tinubu

With just a few hours to the presidential election, Williams used one last opportunity to urge Nigerians to vote for her candidate

The actress' post was met with harsh criticisms from netizens who accused her of receiving money to support the politician

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As Nigerians look forward to the presidential election on February 25, many celebrities are doing last-minute campaigns for their candidate.

Veteran actress Faithia Williams stirred social media reactions after sharing a video of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Faithia Williams endorsed Tinubu for president. Photo credit: @faithiawilliams/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The actress urged netizens to vote for the politician and advocated for a fight-free election.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Vote ASiWAJU-SHETIMA. Vote APC. Vote don't fight. GOD bless us. God bless our great nation."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Faithia Williams' post

iamefainana:

"Madam don't think he will finance your industry. Don't worry you won't regret it now but the Internet do keep record. When ObiDatti comes 2023 Feb 25th."

donjack_emmanuel:

"It seems you’re against my life. Let me ku ku ma unfollow you before you kill me."

ojo_titilope:

"This corn really went round….but we masses are suffering oo."

mz_harcourt:

"I can't vote him he needs to rest, this is same way ya'll voted for buhari all he does was travel out for treatment even wen the country was bleeding he wasn't strong enough to say a thing."

ejiogumaryann:

"How can I vote for my grandfather when my father is there vote Obi."

mz_angie8:

"All of u old aunties collecting money form these old people una Weldon o."

offdaregoodluck:

"By this time next week people will gather together congratulate and address Asiwaju as Mr president/Your Excellency sir."

tosyno71:

"But why are all dis Yoruba celebrities supporting Tinubu na . They want us to continue suffering, dis is not fair oo."

Williams Uchemba returns to Nigeria to vote

Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba looks forward to the presidential election on Saturday, February 25.

Uchemba returned to the country with his wife and daughter from the United Kingdom to show the length he was willing to go to for his preferred candidate.

On his Instagram page, the actor shared photos from the airport as he affirmed that all votes must count.

Source: Legit.ng