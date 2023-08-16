A funny video of Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Ademoye and Fathia Willams on Jagun Jagun set is trending online

In the clip, Fathia was seen warning Bimbo about getting pregnant on set after she spotted her and Mr Macaroni in a love-up mood

The video has since stirred hilarious reactions as netizens joked about Macaroni taking his 'freaky freaky' habit to a movie set

A trending video showing the moment veteran Yoruba actress Fathia Williams spotted her junior colleague Bimbo Ademoye with Mr Macaroni in a romantic mood on the Jagun Jagun movie set has stirred hilarious reactions.

In the clip, which was from behind the scene, Mr Macaroni aka 'Freaky Freaky Daddy' was seen in a loved-up pose with Bimbo, who he held tightly as they hugged.

Fathia Williams warned Bimbo Ademoye against getting pregnant on Jagun Jagun set. Credit: @mrmacaroni1/TikTok balogold01

Source: Instagram

Amid the lovey-dovey moment, Fathia was seen strolling by as she went on to jokingly issue a warning to Bimbo against getting pregnant on a movie set.

Towards the end of the clip, Macaroni could be seen bursting into laughter while an individual behind the camera could be heard teasing him about not doing well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A caption on the video read:

"Mr Macaroni still carry his bad habit reach Jagun Jagun location set."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Macaroni's romance moment with Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

Profsbs:

"i like fathia natural way of life."

Princess_mide:

"Are these two dating it is well."

Wonderbeauty spark:

"Madam Fathia I too love her she's too mature seriously."

Lekson Wealth:

"Na these kind scenes I go dey like act."

inspired:

"Aunty fathia wan spoil there cruise."

FOLA:

"Na gbogunmi wife he dey hold like dis."

temidayo:

"Somebody will now say you can marry an actress."

Lateef Adedimeji trains on Jagun Jagun set

Meanwhile, Lateef Adedimeji caused a stir with a video of him engaging in intense training while on the set of Jagun Jagun movie set.

Lateef revealed his role didn't come easy as he was spotted with a male personal trainer, who put him through some battle techniques that helped him deliver an impressive performance, which has been widely applauded.

Sharing the video, Lateef wrote in his caption:

"The Jagunjaguns in Training. Combination of Hardwork, Energy, Perseverance and Passion."

Source: Legit.ng