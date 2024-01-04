Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s drama with his first wife, May Edochie, has taken a new turn

The movie star finally took down the four posts he made to call out the mother of his three older children

The new development raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians who dropped hot takes about his estranged wife

Controversial Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has made a U-turn after calling out his first wife, May Edochie, on social media.

Recall that at the start of 2024, May Edochie had shared an emotional post about her loss in 2023, and this seemed to prompt her estranged husband, Yul, to call her out.

Drama as Yul Edochie deletes posts he made to call out May Edochie. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Yul blasted the mother of his older kids online while claiming that she had cosmetic surgery done without his consent and refused to return the bride price he paid to her family, among other things.

In a new development, the Nollywood actor appears to have retraced his steps and taken down the posts where he bashed May Edochie.

A quick check through Yul’s official Instagram page showed that the posts where he levelled accusations against May were no longer there.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie deletes posts about May Edochie

Yul’s new move of deleting his posts about his estranged first wife, May, raised a lot of interesting comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“But can we all agree that it was juju all along… Yoyo was probably on aws arrest with hz phone seized! Na now mama jus release am.”

bilicious_bee:

“Eiyaaa…I don’t feel for him.”

ruth_eghosa:

“The plans didn’t go as expected.. Nigerians no believe am e Dey pain ehhh.”

amie_jae:

“Walahi na Judy made those post and now Yul don see am come delete am Judy is smart tooooo much.”

Splendstar:

“Yul edochie deletes all four posts made my Judy through his account to call out his main wife. The man is inside bottle, doesn’t understand what’s going on yet until when Judy will start screaming "I will confess, I will confess” .”

ree_jay10:

“If una think say he regret his actions or he regrets making that post! Lai lai!! He go shock una with new post or skit or podcast tomorrow! Na Bama mayonnaise bottle he Dey.”

luxurybububy_almak:

“Why do I pity this man even though I don’t like him…He definitely want his wife back, but doesn’t know how to go about it…. May we not use our hand to destroy our family.”

the_winniefred_aigbose:

“Juju don release am from bottle for few seconds to collect fresh air. He don receive sense till she lock am again.”

gift_stunning:

“It's still May’s silence for me...she is who ever she thinks she is...the silence is deafening.”

May Edochie allegedly sues Yul and Judy Austin

Legit.ng had reported that May had allegedly taken her estranged husband to court for committing adultery with Judy Austin.

She allegedly demanded the sum of N100 million as damages.

May indicated that she and Yul married under the 1970 Marriage Act, which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one partner at that time.

Source: Legit.ng