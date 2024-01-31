Social media commentator Daniel Regha recently shared his thoughts about former Nollywood actor Yul Edochie becoming a preacher

In a post shared on X, Regha spoke about Yul Edochie's audacity to slam people who had been criticising him over his marital debacle

Regha noted that Yul is very lucky that God isn't Amadioha; if not, he probably would have been struck by lightning when he said praise the lord

Controversial social media commentator and critic Daniel Regha recently joined thousands of other Nigerians in sharing his thoughts about movie-star-turned-preacher Yul Edochie.

Regha spoke about Yul Edochie launching his ministry and deciding to leave acting to pursue a career as a preacher.

Social media critic Daniel Regha stirs reactions online with his comments about Yul Edochie kick-starting his ministry. Photo credit: @danielregha/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The social media critic slammed Yul for clapping back at people who had one or two things to say about his new career path.

Regha noted that Yul is quite audacious in slamming people for criticising his decision to move from acting to becoming a preacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Daniel Regha compares Amadioha to God

The critic stated in his post that Yul Edochie is lucky God isn't Amadioha. If not, he would have been struck by lightning multiple times whenever he went to a pulpit to preach.

Regha went ahead to mock Yul's calling as a man of God, noting that his calling as a preacher wasn't genuine.

Read Daniel Regha's tweet below:

See the comments that trailed Daniel Regha's tweet

Here are some of the reactions gathered from the tweet by Legit.ng:

@Emmyifeoluwa13:

"Na you know why u no come yul edochie church yesterday."

@Immanuel_tech:

"Just like that Cameroonian pastor that said Nigeria will löose, god called him not God."

@Macy_Macy0:

"Daniel It’s A New Year Don’t You Think You Should Address The Apostle Suleman’s issue?"

@AdrienIsnthere:

"You’re right daniel, but I don’t agree with you so you’re wrong!"

@engrpopey:

"Daniel one day you will mistakenly advise God and he will strike you."

@EbukaNw82866148:

"Many are truly called but few are chosen and Yul Edochie is definitely not among the chosen for now."

@Ralphdegrea8:

"You better join the church now, online church is the new thing in town. The earlier you joined the better."

@DivineAlfred5:

"I have just one question for all y’all yul haters. What exactly did he do that make u hate him?"

@chistanwardrobe:

"That one is a disgrace of a man. Last born of Pete Edochie, an icon. He will be regretting giving birth to him."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

Source: Legit.ng