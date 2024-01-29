Ace Nigerian street pop singer Terry G got manly talking as he opened up on what ended his musical career

The talented artist revealed that his management worked against him by booking several shows without informing him

Terry G, in his heartfelt post, apologised to the show promoters who were affected by the greediness of his management

Nigerian musician Oche Gabriel Amanyi, better known by his stage name Terry G, has finally addressed his fans about the situations that ruined his career.

The 'Free Madness' hitmaker accused his previous management of always overbooking him for several shows without his knowledge.

Terry G speaks on what ended his career. Credit: @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

Terry G apologised to show promoters who tried working with him and said that he was the victim of unethical tactics by his prior management. And this led to misleading narratives about him.

He asserted that his former team should have reimbursed the event organisers for the booking costs after overbooking him, knowing he could not attend some events.

He wrote:

"To all show promoters: I worked with a dubious team (managers), which created a false narrative about me. They accepted bookings without my knowledge.

"I'm only human and I use this platform to apologise to you all. I'm happy to clear this up, as it has been [the] reason why you all haven't been hearing or seeing Terry G. Thanks."

See his post below

Fans react to Terry G's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jaywhizofficial:

"Pray you get back up sooner."

mcbob_comedian:

"2024 we give them Gingee."

therealann_4:

"Abeg stop explaining if na David and other favorites won’t even apologize or explain. Don’t worry you’re loved. welcome back."

eleeshaofficial:

"I am so happy for you Terry."

ligbalajobi:

"Alhamdulilai u are coming back to limelight...wishes too see u more at the bigger stage."

iam_otunfrosh:

"We love you street love you."

akpaego3:

"Terry come back abeg, we need ur ginja to d present day Nigeria to keep life going."

Terry G slams artists for shunning him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry G recently made his grievance known to some of his colleagues who are in the habit of shunning him.

The singer, who once labelled himself as the Jesus of Nigerian music, made a video to call his colleagues out after he tried to reach out to them, but they repeatedly shunned him.

He said he was not pleased with the way they were treating him.

