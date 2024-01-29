Nollywood actor Yul Edochie spurred reactions online with videos of his first online worship session

Legit.ng previously reported that the filmmaker announced his new venture of opening an online ministry

During the online session, Yul highlighted that he was going to bring something different from controversial preachers

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has stirred reactions online with the first session of his online ministry.

A clip from his online session saw him abruptly channel into the spirituality of his message as he addressed netizens about gossip.

Yul Edochie's first online service trends. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the movie star left many in disbelief with the announcement of his ministry launch.

In his first sermon, Yul made it clear that he was not one of those traditional preachers who solely talked about wealth and prosperity.

He claimed that if one wanted good things to happen, one needed to be willing to quit gossiping and listening to side talks.

He remembered how, due to his second marriage, he had been the target of rumours and slander throughout the previous two years.

Watch his video below

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's first online session

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jenesisme:

"What kind of Nonsense this? Mtcheww! Looks like he's just making a caricature of the whole thing."

amyswttt:

"God will arrest him from here and open his eyes to see how he destroyed his home."

roxymolly1112:

"This man is confused... From acting, to politics, now pastor."

beediva95:

"Honestly I have been sad for a while but this just made me burst out laughing. God is too merciful and slow to anger, because wetin be this??"

chimzy_j:

"This man don slim down, oh God have mercy on yul, forgive him."

nwanlecha_sekani:

"We don suffer."

jenesisme:

"What kind of Nonsense this? Mtcheww! Looks like he's just making a caricature of the whole thing."

Rita Edochie set to launch church for husband snatchers

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie voiced her plans to launch a prayer house following Yul Edochie's announcement that he was starting an online ministry.

She imitated Yul's new venture and announced that she was no longer interested in influencing work but now in the Lord's vineyard.

Rita buttressed her point by telling people to write down the names of married men with children they want for themselves so that prayers can commence.

Source: Legit.ng