Charles Okocha has shown how brave he is while on a flight as seen in a video sighted online

In the recording, the flight was having some hitches and the actor couldn't hold himself together during the experience

He gave the food he was served back to the flight attendance and held onto the seat with his two hands while closing his eyes

The video of Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has been sighted on social media while he was traveling to an undisclosed destination.

In the recording, the fight was experiencing some turbulence and the actor who had a boxing match with Portable last year couldn't hold himself together.

Charles Okocha frightened during plane turbulence. Photo credit @charles_okocha

He was visibly shaken and he closed his eyes for a couple of minutes to comprehend what was happening

Charles Okocha held onto his seat

In the clip, the actor who dots on his children was seen holding onto his seat and closing his eyes because he was not comfortable with what was happening.

Charles Okocha gave back the food he was supposed to eat to the flight attendants when they came to his seat to enquire if he was in a perfect state of health.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Charles Okocha's plane fright

Netizens have reacted to the way Okocha acted when the plane he was was disturbed. Here are some of the comments below:

@africanflamingo:

"Lowkey I’m like this but na blood of Jesus be my hope. And guess what? I love traveling."

@shes_spotless:

"Phenomenal Turbulence."

@e4emmanuel:

"Turbulence no be anybody mate, except those crew members they’d be busy sharing water and snacks."

@tour_lanny:

"See person wey wan go rematch with Portable."

@starboy_fb:

"Turbulence no sabiiii anybody ooo! That thing is not easy! I always freak out as well!"

@sheanybeauty:

"Plane humble phenomenal."

@kingsliveth:

"To fly that thing come down na grace. You’ll realize that your life is not in your hands during the emergency announcement.'

@princedynastamir:

"lol, I know the feeling."

@rosemaryegbuna:

"Turbulence would humble you lol. But when you fly a lot you’ll get use to it."

@echudz_frankiz:

"I hate turbulence. Someone please find him for me."

Source: Legit.ng