Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions as a clip of him in a boxing ring shadow sparring went viral

In the viral clip, Portable was seen with his boxing gloves on while challenging his colleague, Charles Okocha, to a boxing bout

Portable's video is coming weeks after Charles Okocha rained heavy curses on him for calling him out over some debt issues between them

Famous Streetpop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable in his usual fashion, has sparked a massive uproar online.

In a clip posted on his page, the singer showed off his boxing skills while in the gym.

Video of Portable challenging his colleague Charles Okocha to a boxing bout goes viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable, who is currently in the UK, could be heard in the viral clip calling out his colleague Charles Okocha.

The controversial artist in the clip was heard challenging Charles Okocha to a boxing match in a bid to settle their financial squabbles.

Portable drops time and location for his fight with Charles Okocha

In his viral clip, Zazu gave the date and location for the fight, that is, if Charles Okocha accepted his challenge.

Portable's video is coming days after Charles Okocha had gone online to rain heavy curses on him for calling him out online.

Read an excerpt of Portable's comment challenging Charles Okocha below:

"@charles_okocha if you put body, you go collect Woto Woto ANIKULETI STREET DONJAZZY Man Pass Man @portablebaeby IKA OF AFRICA @awalife_naija Challenge accepted ….. started training for Dec 26th already we go hard."

Watch the video of Portable in training below:

Reactions trail Portable's video challenging Charles Okocha to a fight

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's video calling out Charles Okocha:

@mrfunny1_:

"This guy na skitmaker, walahi."

@portablebaeby:

"Oruka ibile wa ooo."

@jiganbabaoja:

"This one cannot spend 1min with me on ring ! I swear down."

@jaytee_yna:

"Oh ma goodness! Why we gotta fïïght all the time bro."

@expensive_ogee:

"Dem fit fight finish for ring stage make portable still talk say dem reap am ."

@realchinnynnaji:

"I swear. You can’t hate portable . He is full of funny behavior."

@babatee.1:

"Jigan go catch you soon."

@iamdemperor:

"You don add boxing to your job?"

@cement_mogul:

"Zeh National temper mercy."

@bamidola_:

"Ahhh wahala! the matter don serious ooo."

Charles Okocha flaunts loads of cash after Portable called him out

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Charles took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table.

At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially the claim of owing him N20m.

Source: Legit.ng