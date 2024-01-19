A baby's jovial play with a turkey has gone viral as people wonder why the large bird behaved so calmly with the child

Many people who saw the video said they knew turkey to be an aggressive bird but in the video, it was calm and collected

The girl was seen playing cheerfully with the bird and also hugging it like a human being

A baby played happily with a calm and gentle turkey in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram by @whillysanimals, the baby was spotted having fun with the large bird, playing with it like a pet.

The baby hugged the turkey, also known as 'tolo tolo', making some people say they must have a close relationship.

Some Nigerians who saw the turkey's jovial nature said they have always known the bird to be aggressive.

Some of them joked that it is only in Nigeria that turkeys behave aggressively and that the bird is calm elsewhere.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a baby who played with turkey

@kayzywizzzy said:

"After watching this video now I understand everything is always angry in Nigeria."

@ola_bode42 commented:

"Everybody know say Nigeria tolotolo don join cult na."

@TheFelix__ said:

"The tolotolo wey Dey naija get evil spirit."

@Honimz commented:

"This one grew up with love and care. Naija own grew up with anger knowing in would end up in the pot one day."

@phanciey reacted:

"Naija own don too suffer for sun."

@Certified_Diam commented:

"I can't blame them. Everything for Naija get anger issues."

@Dhavidtips commented:

"Why be say Africa things Dey different? Why just tell me why naw?"

@tobijubril_ reacted:

"Nigerian turkeys are depressed and going through a lot that’s why."

@massive_Edafe10 said:

"I think this tolo tolo get home training."

