Nollywood actor Charles Okocha recently met controversial singer Portable, and the video went viral

In the trending clip, the actor told Portable his reason for not liking him, and the music star gave a funny reply

A number of social media users had interesting reactions to what Portable told Okocha

Popular Nigerian actor Charles Okocha's recent interaction with singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, has caused a stir on social media.

In a video making the rounds on different social media platforms, the movie star was seen speaking with the singer.

Okocha told Portable his reason for not liking him. The movie star said the Zeh Nation boss talks about money too much.

According to the movie star, Portable is his kid bro, and he should listen to him. Portable, however, gave a funny reply.

The Zazu Zeh crooner asked if he was not supposed to eat as a kid brother. In his words:

“Shey kid bro no go chop?”

See the funny video below:

Fans react to video of Charles Okocha with Portable

The video of Portable's interaction with Charles Okocha left many netizens rolling with laughter. Read some of their comments below:

kinky_vee:

“Portable sha looks like a fun person oh. I don’t think he’s that bad. He doesn’t just like intimidation or oppression that’s why he’s always shouting online which is totally ok before dem collect food from him hand.”

timblaze_:

“This is literally the last two I expect to see together.”

kaywise___:

“Werey get response to everything without thinking twice.”

ijehhy_glams:

“Shey kid bro no go chop.”

stackchyna__:

“Two crazy combo I love to seee.”

pbanksdbeatmaker:

“Two yaba left escapee.”

thekingisrael:

“The duo we never wanted to come together.”

kelvin_gream:

“This one get answer to everything.”

bhad_gurl_jay:

“Good question o shey kid bro no go chop?”

Slim_gal_berry:

“I love them.”

Teeicedbeautyworld:

“Portable no deh fear anybody.”

