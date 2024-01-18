Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre has teased his wife after she said she was going to the gym to work out and get her body back

The actor said it is when she starts working out that she normally becomes active in bedroom matter and gets pregnant

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to their funny post of the two lovers

Talented movie actor Tobi Bakre has replied his wife after she posted an image of her well-dressed to hit the gym for a workout.

She said it was time to exercise after two children and get back into good shape.

The thespian who made his Bollywood debut last year responded under the picture of his wife and said it is when she decided to go to the gym that she normally gets pregnant.

Tobi Bakre teases his wife after she hits the gym to work out. Photo credit @ tobibakre

He however wished her well on her adventure and ended his message with smiling emojis.

Recall that Bakre had hinted that he was getting married in 2019. He eventually tied the knot with his wife, Anu in 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son in 2021 while his second child, a girl was born in 2023.

How fans reacted to the Bakre's post

Reactions have trailed the response Bakre gave to his wife's post. Here are some of the comments below:

"He quickly update Iya Malik,ma ko ba mi."

@lafacebeautyhair:

"We wish her well too."

@latifachuks:

"Women are more fertile when they lose weight. Speaking from experience."

@naijafabrichub:

"Thank you for the update, I’m going to the gym to register. Husband man should be ready to buy diaper."

@k0f0w0r0la:

"See this man, he’s already telling her his plans in parables.'

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Husband man is the wickedness never do you."

@olaniyan.timilehin:

"Tobi be calming down o."

@iam_roz_:

"Husbands ehn, I can totally relate to this."

@peejaystitches:

"Iwa buruku wa lowo daddy maliki @tobibakre."

@supplementsbenincity_:

"This man."

@t.i.n.u_o.l.a:

"He has plans."

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood

Legit.ng had reported that Bakre has opened up on how he met his wife and his perception of fatherhood.

He said he met his wife at an entertainment event where they arrived at the same time and left at the same time.

After seeing her two times during the event, he got the courage to approach her and she promised to see him again. They eventually got engaged and became husband and wife a few years later.

Speaking about parenting, he noted that the birth of his son had increased his self-awareness and made him work on himself.

