Will Smith and his son Jaden have been sighted listening to Asake's song 'Lonely at the Top'

In the video, the actor was trying to make a vlog while his son came out of the house playing Asake's song

Smith said everyone was against him in the house as he tried to leave the place where the song was playing

American foremost actor Will Smith, and his son, Jaden have warmed the hearts of some music lovers after they were seen listening to Asake's song 'Lonely at the Top'.

In the viral clip, Smith was trying to make a vlog and his son came out of the house playing 'Lonely at the Top'.

He listened to the song for some minutes before complaining about the music made by the Grammy nominee.

Will Smith and son listen to Asake's song. Photo credit @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Will Smith says everyone is against him

Lamenting about the volume of the music from his son, he said that everyone was working against him in his house.

The actor also added that his seed, who was once dragged for shady comment was also against him.

Jaden hails fans

Enjoying the song that he was playing, Jaden hailed fans of his father who were watching.

He was wearing a black hoodie and tried to adjust it well before leaving the place.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Jaden playing Asake's song

Reaction have trailed the video of Jaden playing Asake's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@hef_hem4:

"Normal Asake pass every musicians in my heart."

@knownsokeys:

"Will Smith we dey witb you. If dem like make dem work the whole earth, we no go gree for them lolz … the love massive for you."

@pdestiny777:

"He’s just living his life like you been doing fam."

@nonny_music:

"Asake is always killing it you."

@mightyprayger:

"That's my Music up there."

@steam4_20:

"Chai see as Jayden be before wey I dey crush on am for karate kid."

@pgravitas:

"Where are telling them Asake is a global artist they are crying yesterday."

@big7record:

"He didn't mean that literally. You bloggers only thrive in negativity."

@mohliveson:

"Find Jaden for me."

@chainz_de_blinkz:

"Find the person that sang that song in the background."

Will Smith show support for Jada Pinkett

Legit.ng had reported that Smith had applauded the memoir written and released by his wife, Jada Pinkett.

He said if he had read the book 30 years ago, he would have hugged her more. He also welcomed her to the author's club.

Reacting to the message her husband wrote about the book, the actress said his message was the reason she couldn't divorce him.

