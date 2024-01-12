Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has generated reactions with a new video he posted on his social media page

In the clip, he was seen wearing a wig in a spacious room while two ladies assisted him in fixing it on his head

Camera men were also seen waiting for the actor to finish dressing before they started filming the scenario

Yul Edochie has shared a video to which many of his fans and colleagues have reacted.

In the clip, the talented actor was seen wearing a shoulder-length black wig and flowing Jalabia.

Two ladies were standing on either side of the actor to help him put on the hair. After wearing it, the polygamist turned his waist and hands in a funny way that made the ladies assisting him burst into laughter.

Yul Edochie says ladies are trying

In the recording, the controversial actor praised ladies who can't do without wearing wigs. He said they are trying and he complained that the hair was already entering his eyes and mouth.

Those who were with him couldn't help but laugh at the gesticulation that he was displaying in the clip. In the caption of his post, the Nollywood actor said he was busy filming.

Fans react to the video posted by the actor

Netizens have reacted to the clip Edochie posted. Here are some if the comments below:

Mr Ibu wears heavy makeup and wig as he dances

Legit.ng had reported that Mr Ibu had made his fans roll on the floor with laughter after he wore a wig and used heavy makeup on his face.

His adopted daughter Jasmine made her father dress like a woman as they both joined a dance challenge.

Fans took to the comments section with hilarious reactions.

