Nigerian content creator Isbae U has caused a huge social media buzz following his interview with BBNaija star, Tacha

In a video that went viral, the skitmaker told the BBNaija star about needing a perfume and her reaction trended

Many social media users had things to say about how Tacha handled Isbae U’s question, among other things

Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, aka Isbae U, recently interviewed BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, and it has drawn the interest of netizens.

In a snippet from the show that went viral online, Isbae U threw jabs at Tacha with one of the controversies that surrounded her since her time on the BBNaija show.

Bae U mentioned how she needed a perfume while on his show years after singer Zlatan Ibile made a song about the reality show star.

In the viral video, the content creator noted that Tacha was so well-known that she needed no introduction but needed a perfume. He said:

“Our guest is popularly known for so many things, in fact she needs no introduction, I can say she needs every other thing, I can say she needs perfume.”

Tacha reacts to Isbae U’s statement

After Isbae U talked about Tacha needing a perfume on his show, the reality show star who is known for her no-nonsense personality appeared to have a calm reaction.

After Bae U’s comment, the reality show star was seen taking a deep swallow. See the video below:

Netizens react to Isbae U, Tacha’s interview

The video of Isbae U’s chat with Tacha piqued the interest of Nigerians went viral. Some of them shared their thoughts on how the BBNaija star reacted to the controversial statement about her.

Read some comments below:

_amaratomi:

“The look on her face is definitely not scripted lmaooo.”

do2dtun:

“Chai!!!! Dem go still beat you for this show .”

allwellademolaa:

“Slap loading .”

Bellokreb:

“You get mind ooo .”

Crazeclown:

“ Tacha face killed me. She for konk you.”

Theboyfocus:

“She first swallow her spit to know which response she wan give you .”

Gbemi_closet:

“Well I know tacha will get back at him I trust her.”

tola.osinuga:

“ okay she was informed, because there ain't no way she wouldn't throw a tantrum.”

The_darasimi_ajii:

“He’s finally learning the art of chao.”

qrushbeauty_skincare_spa:

“Nooooooooooooooooooo this was sooooooo rude .”

ms_quin01:

“Staged or not that’s rude.”

official_iamhellena:

“That means the babe still they smell o.”

black_caramel_001:

“This thing dey pain.”

ujuoma_:

“That is highly disrespectful though.”

mandy_concepts:

“That's disrespectful,how do you invite people for interview and when they grant you the audience you turn around and disrespect them,who does that.”

Rosythrone:

“Who noticed how she swallowed spit instantly? Omo this will be hot lol.”

