Nollywood actor Mr Ibu has humoured his fans and followers in the online community with a rib-cracking video post

The actor’s daughter, Lady Jasmine, got him to join her for a dance challenge while dressing as a woman

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions to the father and daughter’s video

Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu continues to humour his fans and followers on social media now that his health is back in full swing.

The actor’s daughter, Lady Jasmine, who has always encouraged him to make funny videos got the movie star busy once again.

Actor Mr Ibu wears heavy makeup, rocks gown and wig in funny video. Photo: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

This time around, she managed to talk her old man into rocking female clothing while applying heavy makeup on his face.

Mr Ibu completed his look with a funny wig before he joined his daughter for a dance challenge that saw both of them whining their waists in a funny way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the hilarious video as sighted on his Instagram page below:

Social media users react

julietibrahim said:

"What’s this ooo so funny."

endurelord said:

"Indeed pure comedy daddy, God bless you for what you’ve always done sir."

icekidofficial said:

"How can I explain to my kids that this is my Role model ."

sirowenjnr said:

"Make them arrest this girl see what you are making daddy do ."

kasarachi_ogokeyahoo.com7 said:

"As Long as you never tire to make me laugh, I will never get tired to laugh ."

successfulrich_trip said:

"May you be happy everyday in your life we the Nigerians love you -you made my childhood memorable may you live long."

moyolawalofficial said:

"What is all this ."

fineboi_nachi_ said:

"This girl is turning our legend to something else ."

Yul Edochie's daughter stirs reaction with hairstyle in dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's daughter, Danielle, shared a dance video with her followers on social media.

Danielle was seen putting her dance moves on display but some netizens who watched were far from impressed.

One social media user who reacted also pointed out the strange parting on Danielle's head.

Source: Legit.ng